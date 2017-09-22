Ramps from 224 to Route 11 closing in Canfield overnight

Late night drivers along one of the busiest stretches of road in Canfield could experience some detours overnight so crews can complete resurfacing work.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the temporary closing of two ramps from U.S. Route 224 to State Route 11.

An ODOT spokesperson says crews will first close the ramp from eastbound 224 to northbound 11 beginning at 7 pm tonight. (Friday, Sept. 22)

When that work is completed, workers will open the ramp and move to the 224 ramp to Route 11 southbound.

All work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m., Saturday, September 23.

ODOT says both ramps will not be closed at the same time. Detours will be posted.

The work is part of a $3.8 million project to resurface State Route 11 between Route224 and the I-80/I-680 split.

The project, which includes bridge repairs, is scheduled to be completed by late August 2018.