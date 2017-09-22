YSU: Person who died at Stambaugh Stadium was not a student or employee

Youngstown State University police are investigating after a person fell to their death outside Stambaugh Stadium Friday afternoon.

Officials have not released the name of the person, but say it was not a current student or university employee.

An alert sent out to students said counseling will be made available to students and employees.

"It is with great sadness that we report the death of an individual on campus this afternoon. YSU police have confirmed that the individual died outside Stambaugh Stadium. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family. The thoughts and prayers of the entire YSU community are with the family and friends of the deceased," the statement said.

The circumstances of the death remain under investigation.