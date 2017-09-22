Honor guard veterans needed for funerals

As the Vietnam veteran generation enters their '70s, there is now a need for more volunteers to give them the honors they deserve when they pass away.

But it's getting more difficult to find volunteers willing to take the time to make it happen.

Gail Lynch said it was difficult for her to find a veteran's group available to be a part of an honor guard for her father's funeral.

"There's just nothing locally. There are only two gentlemen I spoke with, two for this whole area," Lynch said. "Folks are passing away and without these services, they are going to have a burial without the proper honor they deserve for serving our country."

Fortunately, Dale Baringer with the D.A.V. was able to switch schedules around and finally get enough volunteers for her father, Raymond Matuz's, funeral for Saturday.

But Baringer said it's getting harder and harder to keep up with the demand.

"All of the veterans organizations are getting old. And you got less and less that do funerals," Baringer said. "And it hurts because there are only a few organizations in the area that do it."

Baringer is a Vietnam War Veteran who suffered from PTSD for years. He said the only thing that helped get him through it was volunteering for the honor guards.

"This is my therapy," Baringer said. "Helping a family and working with a family doing the things we do to honor and respect a brother or a sister is my therapy and it helps me as much as it helps them."

If you are a veteran and would like to help out in a military funeral, you can contact any military organization like the D.A.V. or the AMVETS.