Heat Wave To Continue Through Midweek

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
While some high clouds kept temperatures from reaching the upper 80s on Friday, that is unlikely to be the case over the weekend. Lots of sunshine will send readings soaring toward 90 degrees. The record high both Saturday and Sunday will be challenged. We expect more of the same Monday and Tuesday! 

A cold front will finally arrive on Wednesday, resulting in a chance for a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The air behind the front will be more more typical of late September and early October. 

A reminder of what makes leaves change color at this time of the year: 

