Toddler shoots uncle on busy street in downtown Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his uncle while the pair sat in a car on a busy street in downtown Philadelphia.

Authorities say the 24-year-old man was shot around 11:30 a.m. Friday near 16th and Arch Streets in Center City after his nephew found a gun belonging to another family member under a seat of their SUV.

The wounded man was hospitalized in stable condition. Police did not immediately release his identity.

Officials say the gun belongs to one of the boy's other uncles, who is an off-duty Philadelphia Housing Authority police officer.

Police say they're not filing charges at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.