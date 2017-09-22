Pennsylvania sheriff warns of gun permit website scam

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A sheriff is warning that a website promising to help Pennsylvanians apply and pay for concealed carry gun permits online is a scam.

Allegheny County Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus tells the Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2wGIvOC ) that concealcarryservices.com is fraudulent.

Kraus says the website claims to help people in Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and Wisconsin get permits, too, but says people can't register for permits online in Pennsylvania, and that the state doesn't involve third-party vendors in that process.

Kraus says the site has taken money from unsuspecting people who send in fees for the permits, the highest amount being $37 so far.

Pennsylvania residents must apply for concealed carry permits in person at their county sheriff's office.

The website appeared to be no longer active when The Associated Press checked it Friday afternoon.

