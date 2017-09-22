Brookfield school leaders receive Patriot Award

On Friday, two Brookfield school leaders were honored with the Patriot Award.

The Patriot Award is presented to supervisors who go above and beyond to support a staff member serving in the National Guard or Air Force Reserves.

The award was presented to Brookfield Superintendent Velina Taylor and Elementary School Principal Stacey Filicky, after being nominated by Stephen Sambroak.

Sambroak is an Intervention Specialist at Brookfield Middle School. He was deployed to Afghanistan in November 2016. Upon deployment Taylor and Filicky, both stepped up to the plate to offer their support.

This year 1,200 people received the award nationally.

The entire elementary school gathered dressed in red, white, and blue to celebrate the patriotic leaders at their school.

Making the honor more memorable, the award was presented by Retired Air Force Colonel Chaker Fadel.

