Federal prosecutors allege guardsman threatened VP Pence

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have taken over the case of a National Guardsman who allegedly threatened Vice President Mike Pence before his visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11.

State prosecutors have dropped terroristic threat and disorderly conduct charges now that prosecutors in Johnstown have charged 22-year-old William Robert Dunbar with threats against the vice president. The charge against the Berlin man carries up to five years in prison.

Richland Township police say Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center on Sept. 8 when he said, "If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president." Witnesses said they contacted commanding officers after they heard Dunbar make the threat twice.

Federal court records don't list an attorney for Dunbar.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.