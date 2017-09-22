Warren Homecoming celebrates the city - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren Homecoming celebrates the city

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
WARREN TWP., Ohio -

The city of Warren kicks off its second annual Warren Homecoming celebration on Friday.

The event features a variety of food vendors, music, children's activities and exhibits from local non-profits.

The Warren trolley will also be offering free rides to downtown free of charge. 

While the event originally began as a way for Warren's current and former residents to celebrate the city, it has expanded to become a showcase of what Warren has to offer. 

The Homecoming celebration will continue through Sunday. 

