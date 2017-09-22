Food, music and activities at Saturday's Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest

A street in Youngstown will be transformed into a party filled with live music, an outdoor cafe and farmer's market on Saturday.

The third annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest is scheduled to begin at 11 am Saturday between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue.

The fest is offering family-friendly activities, an art sale and more until the event ends at 5 pm.

There will also be a pop-up library provided by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Restaurants and businesses in the area will also participate in the fest.

The Sons of Italy is going to have a disc jockey, Kelly's is having live music and Casa Ramirez is offering food and drink specials. There will be a music jam session in the parking lot of Huck's Motors and the Paisley House will be holding a trash and treasure sale.

The purpose of the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest is to showcase the vibrancy of the community and push for more permanent improvements.



More information can be found on the fest's Facebook page.