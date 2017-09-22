Damascus holds low cost rabies vaccination clinic

The Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering rabies vaccinations for pets for $8 on Saturday at the Damascus Fire Department.

If a pet recently got vaccinated, a three-year booster shot is also available as long as owners bring proof that their animal has been previously vaccinated.

Pet owners must bring their pet on a leash, in a cage or carry inside a pillowcase.

All dogs, cats, and ferrets over three months of age must get rabies vaccinations in the Mahoning County.

Patricia Sweeney, the Health Commissioner of the Mahoning County District Board of Health, said The Mahoning County District Board of Health provides low-cost rabies vaccination clinics as a coordinated effort to prevent rabies.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through bites and scratches from wildlife.

The best way to prevent the spread of rabies is by vaccinating pets and avoiding contact with wildlife and stray animals.



