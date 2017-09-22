Youngstown 62 year-old's body sparks homicide investigation

Youngstown police have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found on the city's south side.

Police say shortly after 7:30 pm on Friday, relatives found the 62-year-old victim dead inside a home on the 500 block of Dorothy Avenue.

Officials say the cause of death has not yet been determined by the Mahoning County Coroner's Office, but that officers are investigating it as a homicide.

The name of the victim has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story. 21 News will have more information as it becomes available.