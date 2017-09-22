Police identify victim from Hermitage rollover crash

A Farrell man was flown by medical helicopter following a rollover accident at a Sheetz in Hermitage Friday night.

Police said 43-year-old Chad Stull was driving a Chevy Equinox down Dutch Lane, but then lost control and began to speed up.

Stull traveled across North Hermitage Road into the parking lot of Sheetz, where he struck a flag pole and several trees and bushes.

He continued on to hit a parked car, rolled over and then struck another vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said Stull, who was found unconscious with his seat belt on, had to be extricated from the vehicle because of the extensive damage.

The vehicle landed near the corner of the building.

Stull was flown to an area trauma center to be treated, but there's no word on his condition.

One passenger inside the Equinox was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Another passenger refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Both vehicles struck were severely damaged, but Stull did not hit the store or any of the gas pumps.

Police are investigating on how Stull lost control of the vehicle.

The Sheetz has reopened since the incident.