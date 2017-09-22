One Warren firefighter injured in vacant office fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One Warren firefighter injured in vacant office fire

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren firefighters responded to a large fire Saturday that started around 7 pm on East Market Street. 

The fire claimed a wood frame structure that 21 News was told appeared to be a vacant doctor's office. 

One firefighter was injured putting out the blaze. 

They are currently being treated for non-serious injuries. 

