Jackson Milton's Taylor Kleinknecht returns 3 punts for touchdowns; ties state record

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio -

Jackson Milton's Taylor Kleinknecht tied a state record for most punt returns in a game and appears to have entered the national record book

Kleinknecht returned three punts of 49, 42 and 40 yards in the first half in 53-8 win over Sebring. 

According to the National Federation Records, the most punt returns returned for scores is six set by Jack Golson from Alabama in 1950.

Per the OHSAA record book, Ben Munitz of Willoughby South returned three punts for touchdowns in 2002.

