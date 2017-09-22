90-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - A 90-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash.

Police say Harold Earl Zimmerman was riding a Harley-Davidson near State College on Friday morning when he rear-ended a Ford Focus making a left turn at an intersection.

It's unclear if Zimmerman was wearing a helmet.

The Centre Daily Times (http://bit.ly/2fosaqi ) reports the other motorist was an 80-year-old man. Police didn't release his name or say whether he was injured.

