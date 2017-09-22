Pulaski police save wounded hawk

Pulaski police saved the life of one lucky hawk after being dispatched to its location.

The officers were sent to tend to a wounded Red Tailed Hawk on 422 near Hillsville Road.

Pulaski Sergeant Courson said he did not want to euthanize the hawk, and after making several calls, he was able to find a veterinary hospital that would tend to the animal free of charge.

On Friday Gary Fujak from Armstrong County brought the hawk back to the same area it was found to be released.

This particular hawk was about 10-years-old.