Dem leader: GOP using 'strong-arm tactics' on redistricting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.

A statement Friday from Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko, of Richmond Heights, said GOP leaders told Democrats they plan to put a redistricting proposal on 2018 ballots even without bipartisan support.

He said Democrats want a new four-person working group to negotiate in good faith.

Yuko said his party wants the right to pick its own appointees to the panel and wants hearings televised.

Televised hearings could provide key exposure to Democratic state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, a likely appointee who's running for secretary of state.

A spokesman for Republican Senate President Larry Obhof called it "unfortunate" that Democrats are withholding support for a bipartisan process.

Both sides seek resolution.

