3 teens in custody in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) - Police have arrested two more 14-year-old boys in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old boy in northern Ohio.

Authorities say three 14-year-old boys are now in custody after the shooting Sunday in Fremont, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Toledo. Fremont police said earlier this week that one 14-year-old boy was arrested on charges including involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.

Police say two other 14-year-old boys were charged Sunday with obstructing official business. All three are being held at the Sandusky County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities say the boy who was shot died on the way to the hospital. Police say they believe the gun used in the shooting was reported stolen from a home earlier Sunday.

This story has been corrected to remove the incorrect name of the 14-year-old boy who was shot.

