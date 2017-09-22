Man accused of sex act on dog charged under bestiality law

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio man accused of performing a sex act on a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality.

Cleveland.com reports that 47-year-old Scott Turner has been charged under the Ohio law with having sexual contact with an animal. The misdemeanor offense has a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail.

Court records don't list an attorney for the Cleveland man. He doesn't have a publicly listed phone number.

Authorities say Turner told Animal Protection League investigators that the act happened while he was caring for a woman's dog in May.

Turner previously served more than 12 years in prison for sex crimes involving children. Court records show he pleaded guilty to several counts including rape and kidnapping with sexual motivation.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

