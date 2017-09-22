Girard PD asks for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Girard police are asking for help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.

The suspect has been described as a black male that stands around 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 lbs.

He was wearing a dark gray hoodie, black pants, black boots, black gloves, a gray knit hat and black face scarf.

He has also been described as having a deep voice.

Anyone who has any information regarding the suspect is asked to call Sgt. John Freeman at 330-545-0211.