Girard PD asks for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Police are responding to an accident at a Sheetz in Hermitage.More >>
Police are responding to an accident at a Sheetz in Hermitage.More >>
Girard police are asking for help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.More >>
Girard police are asking for help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.More >>
Pulaski police saved the life of one lucky hawk after being dispatched to its location.More >>
Pulaski police saved the life of one lucky hawk after being dispatched to its location.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
An Ohio man accused of performing a sex act on a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality.More >>
An Ohio man accused of performing a sex act on a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality.More >>
Police have arrested two more 14-year-old boys in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old boy in northern Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested two more 14-year-old boys in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old boy in northern Ohio.More >>
A 90-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash.More >>
A 90-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash.More >>
Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.More >>
Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.More >>
Federal prosecutors have taken over the case of a National Guardsman wo allegedly threatened Vice President Mike Pence before his visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11.More >>
Federal prosecutors have taken over the case of a National Guardsman who allegedly threatened Vice President Mike Pence before his visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash on Sept. 11.More >>
The FBI is reviewing a violent arrest recorded by a bystander and posted to Facebook, which has one Pittsburgh officer involved on temporary desk duty.More >>
The FBI is reviewing a violent arrest recorded by a bystander and posted to Facebook, which has one Pittsburgh officer involved on temporary desk duty.More >>
A sheriff is warning that a website promising to help Pennsylvanians apply and pay for concealed carry gun permits online is a scam.More >>
A sheriff is warning that a website promising to help Pennsylvanians apply and pay for concealed carry gun permits online is a scam.More >>
Police say a man has been shot on a busy street in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot his uncle while the pair sat in a car on a busy street in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
A Cleveland couple says their pet miniature pig, which they believe was stolen during a home break-in, has been found dead.More >>
A Cleveland couple says their pet miniature pig, which they believe was stolen during a home break-in, has been found dead.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police and agents with the state attorney general's office have raided several government offices in northeastern Pennsylvania as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct at a county...More >>
Pennsylvania State Police and agents with the state attorney general's office have raided several government offices in northeastern Pennsylvania as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct at a county prison.More >>