Girard PD asks for help identifying armed robbery suspect

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
GIRARD, Ohio -

Girard police are asking for help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant. 

The suspect has been described as a black male that stands around 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 lbs. 

He was wearing a dark gray hoodie, black pants, black boots, black gloves, a gray knit hat and black face scarf. 

He has also been described as having a deep voice. 

Anyone who has any information regarding the suspect is asked to call Sgt. John Freeman at 330-545-0211.

