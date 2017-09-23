North Korean leader Kim called Trump a what? A 'dotard'

The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to MexicoMore >>
President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nationMore >>
The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.More >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Police are responding to an accident at a Sheetz in Hermitage.More >>
Girard police are asking for help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant.More >>
Pulaski police saved the life of one lucky hawk after being dispatched to its location.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
