Saturday will continue to feature sunny skies and above average heat! Highs will get in the upper 80s!

Sunday, the sunny skies will continue and with highs near 90, we may hit our third 90-degree day of the year.

Sunny skies and above average heat will continue through mid to late week.

A few chances for showers are possible as we head towards Wednesday.

Fall-like temperatures return next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s.