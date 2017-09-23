Youngstown mission sprays 2.3 million Texas acres for mosquitoes

A special mosquito aerial spray mission from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station has now treated an area of hurricane-ravaged eastern Texas equivalent to the size of nine counties in Northeastern Ohio.

More than 2.3 million acres drenched by the rains from Hurricane Harvey have been treated since the mission began on September 9, according to Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr. of 910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs.

Four C-130 aircraft from Youngstown are temporarily based at Kelly Field in San Antonio to conduct the operation at the direction of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The aim of the mission is to assist in recovery efforts by helping contain the significant increase in pest insects caused by large amounts of standing, stagnant water, according to Barko.

The 910th Airlift Wing operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray capability to control pest insect populations, eliminate undesired and invasive vegetation and disperse oil spills in large bodies of water.