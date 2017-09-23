Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest celebrates start of season

Youngstown's historic garden district is celebrating the start of the fall season.

The Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest will feature locally grown produce along with a variety of vendors from 11 am until 5 pm Saturday.

Baked goods decorated with the harvest theme and jewelry are just some of the items made in the city on display.

It's the third year for the festival that's set up to show off the potential of the neighborhood.

"People are proud of the neighborhood," said Mike Ray, Youngstown City Councilman, 4th Ward. "We came out and cleaned and swept up the neighborhood two weeks ago. People get happy about where they live."

Businesses along Mahoning Avenue also joined in on the fun by offering live music and food and drink specials.

Ray is expecting a good turnout thanks to the warm weather.

The Garden District Neighborhood Association is hosting family-friendly activities including mini pumpkin painting.