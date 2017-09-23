H.S. football | 9/23/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. football | 9/23/17

Posted: Updated:

Week #5

Crestview 0 Cleveland Shaw 21 | FINAL

Steubenville Catholic Central 0 Warren JFK 0 | 7 pm

Cochranton 0 Valley Christian 0 | 7 pm

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms