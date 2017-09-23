Woman faces retrial on charges of poisoning son's girlfriend

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - An elderly Pennsylvania woman is facing a retrial next year on charges that she poisoned her son's girlfriend with antifreeze, leaving her near death.

A Luzerne County judge scheduled a trial date of March 19 for 85-year-old Helen Galli, who is charged with aggravated assault.

Galli was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 5½ to 12 years. But a judge ruled that Galli's attorney was ineffective for not objecting to testimony that she told her son's girlfriend to consume the antifreeze-laced drink.

Prosecutors appealed the decision, calling the defense strategy a judgment call, but a three-judge Superior Court panel upheld it in June.

Prosecutors said Galli intentionally poisoned the woman in 2010 out of jealousy, while the defense argued that the victim poisoned herself.

