Sunset at the Farm comes to Canfield this weekend

Mill Creek MetroParks is scheduled to host a family fun event Sunset at the Farm on Saturday evening.

While kids have the chance to explore animal barns and corn mazes, folk music will be played along with marshmallow roasting over a campfire.

The event will be held at the MetroParks Farm on Columbiana-Canfield Road in Canfield from 4:30 until 7:30 pm.

The Park staff says pony rides, face painting, and refreshments will also be available.

Everyone will have the chance to learn how to make and sample homemade cider and apple butter.

Sunset at the Farm is open to the public and free of charge.