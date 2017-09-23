Jackson sets TD mark, No. 19 Louisville beats Kent St 42-3

Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns to set a Louisville career record and lead the No. 19 Cardinals to a 42-3 victory at Kent State on Saturday.More >>
High school football scores from Saturday, September 23, 2017.More >>
KirVonte Benson ran for a career-high 196 yards with two touchdowns, TaQuon Marshall added 112 yards rushing with two scoring runs, and Georgia Tech beat Pittsburgh 35-17 on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast...More >>
J.T. Barrett threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half, and No. 10 Ohio State cruised to a 54-21 win over Nevada-Las Vegas on Saturday.More >>
Nelson Cruz hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Friday night.More >>
