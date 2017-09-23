Valley philanthropist Tony Lariccia passes away at 71 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley philanthropist Tony Lariccia passes away at 71

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Prominent Mahoning Valley financial adviser and philanthropist Anthony J. Lariccia passed away at age 71. 

Lariccia passed on Wednesday evening at Hospice House in Boardman. Private services for him took place on Saturday morning.

Lariccia and his family supported organizations such as Youngstown State University, Angels for Animals, the Boardman YMCA, Boardman park and many others. 

He also personally helped provide more than 70 scholarships to college students. 

Lariccia once told 21 News' print partner The Vindicator that he gives back to the community because it makes him feel good.

"But, I also try to give my time. We live in a home like yours. I’m deathly afraid of materialism," he said. "I never wanted to be ostentatious. I avoid mansions and Mercedes."

