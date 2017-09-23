Summer-like Heat Keeps Hanging On

Though Friday was the official start of fall, the weather continues to feel more like the middle of August. High temperatures will continue to near 90 degrees through the beginning of the week, keeping us well above the seasonal averages.

Conditions will stay dry over the next few days, as well, with plenty of sunshine for the start of the week.

By Wednesday a cold front will bring high temperatures down into the the low 80's.

Temperatures will continue to cool, with highs near 70 for Thursday and Friday. With the cooler temperatures, there is a slight chance of a scattered shower during the afternoon on Friday.