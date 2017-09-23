Man arrested in connection with Newton Township shooting

A 76-year-old man is in the Trumbull County Jail following a shooting at a Newton Township mobile home park.

Clarence Lee Peyatt has been charged with a first degree felony in connection with the shooting.

Peyatt surrendered to deputies after allegedly firing a shotgun at a 59-year-old man on Marquis Drive SW at the Blue Water Manor trailer park Saturday morning.

The victim, who was still conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, is now being treated at St. Elizabeth Hosptial in Youngstown.

His current condition has not been released.

Trumbull County Sheriff's are still investigating.