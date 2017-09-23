One arrested in Newton Township trailer park shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One arrested in Newton Township trailer park shooting

NEWTON TWP, Ohio -

A 76-year-old man is in the Trumbull County Jail following a shooting at a Newton Township mobile home park.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, surrendered to deputies after allegedly firing a shotgun at a 59-year-old man on Marquis Drive SW at the Blue Water Manor trailer park Saturday morning.

The victim, who was still conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, is now being treated at St. Elizabeth Hosptial in Youngstown.

His current condition has not been released.

Trumbull County Sheriff's investigators have not said what motivated the shooting incident.

