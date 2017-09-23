Shots fired at Newton Township trailer park - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shots fired at Newton Township trailer park

By Gabby Fellows
NEWTON TWP, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning at a trailer park. 

Police were dispatched to the Blue Water Manor Mobile Home Park in Newtown Township at 10:30 a.m. 

Officials said they are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. 21 News will release updates as soon as they become available. 

