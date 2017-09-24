One dead, three hospitalized after house fire in Youngstown

Investigators are looking for the cause of a house fire that left one person dead and three people hospitalized.

21 News print partner, the Vindicator, reports that an adult female has died.

She was one of the four victims of a Sunday morning house fire on Crandall Avenue,

Youngstown's Fire Chief said when they got to the scene, they found some of the victims on the ground in the front yard.

He said they had jumped off the roof to escape the fire.

One person was found in the back of the house.

The conditions of the surviving victims are unknown.

The names of the victims have not been released.

When crews arrived at the residence, the entire first floor was engulfed in flames, according to the fire chief.

Officials say the home is a total loss.