Victim of Youngstown house fire identified

Investigators have released the name of a woman who died following a fire at her Youngstown home.

The Mahoning County Coroner tells 21 News that 49-year-old Karen Phillps died Sunday after a fire at her home on the 300 block of Crandall Avenue.

The coroner has not determined the cause of the woman's death saying that an autopsy must be completed.

Phillips was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she died. Three other people were hospitalized following the fire.

Youngstown's Fire Chief said when they got to the scene, they found some of the victims on the ground in the front yard.

He said they had jumped off the roof to escape the fire.

When crews arrived at the residence, the entire first floor was engulfed in flames, according to the fire chief.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

The State Fire Marshall and the Youngstown Fire Department are looking for the cause of the fire.