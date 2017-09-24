Victim of Youngstown house fire identified, cause of fire believed electrical

The name has been released of the woman who died following a fire at her Youngstown home.

The Mahoning County Coroner told 21 News that 49-year-old Karen Phillips died Sunday after a fire at her home on the 300 block of Crandall Avenue.

According to the Youngstown Arson Investigator, Phillips lived in a finished attic apartment, or what would be the third floor of the home.

When Youngstown Firefighters rescued her, she did have a pulse, according to Fire Chief John O'Neill.

She later died at the hospital.

The coroner has not determined the exact cause of her death, saying an autopsy must be completed.

Phillip's sister and two others survived and were hospitalized following the fire.

Youngstown's Fire Chief said when they got to the scene, they found some of the victims on the ground in the front yard.

He said they had jumped off the roof to escape the fire.

Phillip's sister was expected to be released from the hospital this afternoon.

A 6-year-old girl, who made it to the second-floor roof and was caught by a neighbor as she jumped, had already been released from the hospital, but a man who lived in the residence remains hospitalized, according to investigators.

He was injured as he jumped to safety.

When fire crews arrived at the home, the entire first floor was engulfed in flames, according to Chief O'Neill.

Survivors told firefighters even though it was the middle of the night, it was the smoke alarm that alerted them to the danger and helped them get out.

Youngstown's Arson Investigator said he returned to the scene with the State Fire Marshal and they brought a K-9 to check for accelerant, but there was none found.

It's believed the fire started in the living room and it appears to have been electrical in nature.

Officials said the home is a total loss.