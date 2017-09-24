It's Hot and Dry! Relief in Sight Late in Week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

It's Hot and Dry! Relief in Sight Late in Week

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

After a record-setting Saturday, Sunday will bring more of the same. Blazing sunshine will be accompanied by record-challenging temperatures once again. The weather pattern will remain "stuck" for a few more days, leading to a continuation of the unseasonably hot conditions. 

A cold front will finally march across the region Wednesday night. This front is unlikely to bring much more than a shower but the air behind the front will be significantly cooler and more seasonable. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s.

A distinctly different pattern across the region by the end of the week: 

There is only a small chance for a shower Friday and Saturday. Notice how little rain is projected by our medium-range models for the next week: 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms