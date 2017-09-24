It's Hot and Dry! Relief in Sight Late in Week

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

After a record-setting Saturday, Sunday will bring more of the same. Blazing sunshine will be accompanied by record-challenging temperatures once again. The weather pattern will remain "stuck" for a few more days, leading to a continuation of the unseasonably hot conditions.

A cold front will finally march across the region Wednesday night. This front is unlikely to bring much more than a shower but the air behind the front will be significantly cooler and more seasonable. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s.

A distinctly different pattern across the region by the end of the week:

There is only a small chance for a shower Friday and Saturday. Notice how little rain is projected by our medium-range models for the next week: