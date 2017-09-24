YSU teams up with choreographers for dance festival

Youngstown State University's department of theater and dance is hosting the 12th annual dance festival on Sunday.

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., guest choreographers Teena Marie Custer, Hayley Platt, John Scacchetti, and Heather Taylor-Martin, will be instructing several different dance classes.

Participants can choose from a variety of classes, which include ballet, improvisation, breaking, contemporary dance, classic and jazz.

The cost to participate in the festival is $40 or $25 for a half day.

YSU dance majors are also teaching classes for children ages 9 to 12.

Parking for the dance festival is available in the M70 lot on Fifth Avenue for a $5 fee.

Below is a brief background on each guest choreographer present Sunday:

Teena Marie Custer's urban dance theater work has been presented at Sadler's Wells Theater in London, The American Dance Festival, Kelly-Strayhorn Theater, Ford Amphitheater in LA and the American College Dance Festival Gala Concert. She has also created hip hop dance theater works for over 30 university dance departments around the U.S., and her TV and film credits include BET, MTV's MADE, the feature film "Leading Ladies," directed by Erika Randall and "Fathers and Daughters" starring Russell Crowe.

Hayley Platt is a native of Warren, Ohio, and she graduated from YSU in 2014 with a BA in Dance Management. She was a member and choreographer for the YSU Dance Ensemble and also represented the University at the American College Dance Association in March of 2014.

John Scacchetti has performed on Broadway in the 2001 Revival of 42nd Street, and the 2008 Revival of Gypsy starring Patti LuPone. National Tour credits include 42nd Street, and My Fair Lady directed by Trevor Nunn. His class will focus on the Theatre Jazz stylings, reminiscent of Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly.

Heather Taylor-Martin is a dancer, teacher, choreographer, and fitness instructor. She spent most of her dance career performing with the West Virginia Dance Company, where she is now a choreographer. She has also worked for the Kitchen Sink Dance Company in New York City, Attack Theatre, Pittsburgh Opera, PSAHPERD, and Dreamer's Academy. Currently, she is the owner/operator of Full Life Fitness. Her class will focus on conditioning for dancers and will aim to supply dancers with ways to balance out the repetitive demands of dance training.