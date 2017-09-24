Annual Taste of Hubbard promotes local restaurants

Hubbard is celebrating local restaurants, cafes, delis and bakeries at the 10th annual Taste of Hubbard on Sunday.

From noon until 3 p.m., the family event will be held at the Kyle Pavilion in Harding Park.

In addition to the fresh food, there will also be a restored vintage car show, classic music and a chance to win the Chinese auction.

Tickets for the event are $20 and all proceeds go back to support the food stands that are participating.

General parking at the park will be free.

This event is hosted by Harding Park Meeting House Building Committee, Hubbard Rotary, Hubbard Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Harding Park Board.

Below is a list of participating food stands:

A Fresh Wind Catering

Baked with Love by Lauren

Belleria

Bogey's Bar & Grill

C'sWaffles Family Restaurant

Christophers @ Knoll Run

City Subs

DeOnna's

Devine's Shop & Save

Emerald Diner

Haitian Sensation

Katie's Korner

Krakus Polish Deli & Bakery

Kravitz Deli

Kristin's Kreations

Mama Pearls

Marco's Pizza

Mi Ranchitos Restaurant

Original Fat Guy & an Oven

Pizza Hut

Pizza Joe's

Pizza Works

Sweet Intentions

The Grille 29

Too Hot Mamas