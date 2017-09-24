Annual Taste of Hubbard promotes local restaurants - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Annual Taste of Hubbard promotes local restaurants

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
HUBBARD, Ohio -

Hubbard is celebrating local restaurants, cafes, delis and bakeries at the 10th annual Taste of Hubbard on Sunday. 

From noon until 3 p.m., the family event will be held at the Kyle Pavilion in Harding Park.

In addition to the fresh food, there will also be a restored vintage car show, classic music and a chance to win the Chinese auction. 

Tickets for the event are $20 and all proceeds go back to support the food stands that are participating. 

General parking at the park will be free. 

This event is hosted by Harding Park Meeting House Building Committee, Hubbard Rotary, Hubbard Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Harding Park Board.

Below is a list of participating food stands:  

A Fresh Wind Catering
Baked with Love by Lauren
Belleria
Bogey's Bar & Grill
C'sWaffles Family Restaurant
Christophers @ Knoll Run
City Subs
DeOnna's
Devine's Shop & Save
Emerald Diner
Haitian Sensation
Katie's Korner
Krakus Polish Deli & Bakery
Kravitz Deli
Kristin's Kreations
Mama Pearls
Marco's Pizza
Mi Ranchitos Restaurant
Original Fat Guy & an Oven
Pizza Hut
Pizza Joe's
Pizza Works
Sweet Intentions
The Grille 29
Too Hot Mamas

