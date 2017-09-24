Inmate leaves Mercer County Correctional Center and doesn't retu - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Inmate leaves Mercer County Correctional Center and doesn't return

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SHARON, Pa. -

A Pittsburgh man left the Mercer County Correctional Center for a meal pass on Friday evening and never returned.

Zachary Oddis was an inmate at the center for a previous 3rd degree felony charge. 

Pennsylvania State Police reported that Oddis left the center for a meal pass and was supposed to return within the hour, but never did. 

