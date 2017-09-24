Ramps closed on Interstate 80 and Route 62

The Ohio Department of Transportation will post various detours on Monday as ramps on Interstate 80 and Route 62 are closed for repairs.

Starting at 6 Monday morning, the ramp from I-80 eastbound to Route 62 east/ Route 7 north will be closed through Thursday evening.

The detour will be the ramp from I-80 eastbound to Route 62 west/ State Route 7 south.

Thursday at 6 p.m., the ramp from Route 62/ State Route 7 to I-80 westbound will be closed through Sunday night.

The detour will be Route 62/ State Route 7 to SR 82 west to State Route 193 south.