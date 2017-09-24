Ramps closed on Interstate 80 and Route 62

A Pittsburgh man left the Mercer County Correctional Center for a meal pass on Friday evening and never returned.More >>
A 76-year-old man is in the Trumbull County Jail following a shooting at a Newton Township mobile home park.More >>
The Ohio Department of Transportation will post various detours on Monday as ramps on Interstate 80 and Route 62 are closed for repairs. Starting at 6 Monday morning, the ramp from I-80 eastbound to Route 62 east/ Route 7 north will be closed through Thursday evening. The detour will be the ramp from I-80 eastbound to Route 62 west/ State Route 7 south. Thursday at 6 p.m., the ramp from Route 62/ State Route 7 to I-80 westbound will be closed through ...More >>
Unless it's raining, we're not usually thinking about the actual dirt that baseball players are standing on. Maybe we should, because in more than half the Major League Baseball parks out there that dirt came from a company in Grove City.More >>
Hubbard is celebrating local restaurants, cafes, delis and bakeries at the 10th annual Taste of Hubbard on Sunday.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
An elderly Pennsylvania woman is facing a retrial next year on charges that she poisoned her son's girlfriend with antifreeze, leaving her near death.More >>
Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with...More >>
A woman is facing charges in the death of her husband who authorities allege was shot as he slept in their Pennsylvania home.More >>
Pennsylvania business boosters couldn't help noticing this week that state government got slapped with another credit downgrade just as the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions are trying to land Amazon's...More >>
An Ohio coroner has concluded that a 12-year-old boy found unresponsive during a birthday sleepover died from an accidental overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl, not from choking on a piece of gum.More >>
A bill designating Oct. 7 as Moses Fleetwood Walker Day in honor of the first black major league baseball player has cleared Ohio's Legislature and is headed to Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sihks) desk.More >>
An Ohio man accused of performing a sex act on a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality.More >>
Police have arrested two more 14-year-old boys in connection with the fatal shooting of another 14-year-old boy in northern Ohio.More >>
A 90-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash.More >>
Police say a drunken Pennsylvania man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.More >>
