Hot weather has been the trend lately, with record high temperatures being met over the weekend.

The unseasonable heat will continue through midweek, with plenty of sunshine.

There is, however, finally a break in sight from the relentless heat. A cold front will come through the Valley Wednesday night, bringing high temperatures down into the upper 60's for the end of the week.

Aside from a slight for chance for a an isolated shower on Friday and Saturday, the week will be a dry one.