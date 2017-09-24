Suspect to be charged in Newton Twp. shooting

One man is expected to be formally charged Monday in connection with a shooting at a mobile home park in Newton Township on Saturday.

Clarence Peyatt is the man who allegedly fired shots at Blue Water Manor Mobile Home Park Saturday morning.

Neighbors say they were surprised by what sounded like gunfire so they went to see if others were ok outside.

Greg Davis said he heard a noise on Saturday that he thought was a car backfiring.

"I went outside and didn't see anything. Then I saw someone yelling. He screamed out that he was shot," Davis said. "I came back to my trailer and my neighbor called 911 and everybody showed up. I don't know him but I would see him walking his dog in the neighborhood. It looked like he was shot in his stomach. It looked like blood was coming down from his stomach. It is shocking that this happened here. I hope the man recovers and I am glad no one else was hurt."



The victim 59-year-old old Eddie Chips.

He was shot in front of the alleged suspect's mobile home on Marquis Drive.

A light pole in front of the home was hit with a slug from a 20 gauge shotgun.

Peyatt is facing a first-degree felony charge for allegedly pulling the trigger.

The 76-year-old's wife called to report the crime, saying her husband shot Chips and was sitting on the couch.

A Trumbull 911 dispatch employee gave Peyatt's wife instructions, saying she should tell her husband to put both of his hands on his head and walk out the door when police arrive at their home.

Peyatt awaited police on the steps of his home with his oxygen tank next to him.



He surrendered to Trumbull Sheriff's Deputies without incident.