Suspect to be formally charged Monday in connection with shooting in Newton Twp., OH

Suspect Clarence Peyatt is expected to be formally charged Monday in connection with a shooting at Blue Water Manor Mobile Home Park in Newton Township.



Neighbors say they were surprised by what sounded like gun fire so they went to see if others were ok outside. Greg Davies said, "I heard shots fired Saturday and at first thought it was a car backfiring. I went outside and didn't see anything. Then I saw someone yelling. He screamed out that he was shot. I came back to my trailer and my neighbor called 911 and everybody showed up. I don't know him but I would see him walking his dog in the neighborhood. It looked like he was shot in his stomach. It looked like blood was coming down from his stomach. It is shocking that this happened here. I hope the man recovers and I am glad no one else was hurt."



The victim 59 year old Eddie Chips who was shot in front of the alleged suspect's mobile home on Marquis Drive had fled through a field to a friends home and waited on the porch for an ambulance. In front of the home a light pole was struck with a slug from a 20 gauge shot gun.

The man facing a first degree felony charge for allegedly pulling that trigger is 76 year old Clarence Peyatt. His wife called to report the potential crime saying her husband shot Eddie Chips and was sitting on the couch. In that 911 call Alice said, "I think my husband may have shot someone at Blue Water Manor." She moved the gun, and her husband waited for deputies to arrive.



A Trumbull 911 dispatch employee gave thorough instructions, asking Peyatt's wife to ask her husband to obey orders of Sheriff's deputies when they arrive. The 911 dispatch employee who took the call said, "I am going to keep you on the phone. When police get there they are probably going to put your husband under arrest. What I want you to do is to ask your husband to please cooperate. I don't want anything to happen to him. Tell him when police get there to put both of his hands on top of his head and walk out the front door. Do not make any quick movements. Do not reach for anything. Put your hands on top of your head. I do not want him to get shot. I am begging you to do that." The 911 dispatch professional on the call emphasized the suspects wife needed to tell her husband not to adjust his belt or lower his hands as he walks out.



The suspect went to sit outside on the steps of his home, with his oxygen tank. Clarence Peyatt surrendered to Trumbull Sheriff's Deputies without incident. During the call to 911 Peyatt's wife suggested a motive, however a relative said the motive was not accurate. Alice's relatives say they are concerned about her medically and don't want people or more reporters coming to their home. They said what Clarence Peyatt did is wrong and their concern is for the victim's recovery.

