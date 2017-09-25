Beaver Local standout not joining NFL protests

Of the more than 200 NFL players who either took a knee or remained seated during the playing of the National Anthem during Sunday's games, a football standout from Columbiana County wasn't one of them.

While some of his teammates joined in to show their opposition President Donald Trump's comments criticizing previous player protests, photos show Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe standing and placing his hand on his chest before Sunday's game in Buffalo.

Wolfe, who played for Beaver Local High School, was chosen by the Broncos in the second round of the 2012 draft.

ESPN 's Josina Anderson Tweeted a statement from Wolfe, explaining why he has not joined the protests.

"I stand because I respect the men who died in real battle so I have the freedom to battle on the field. Paying tribute to the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom is why I stand. But everyone these days likes to find a reason to protest and that's their right. It's America and you are free to speak your mind. I just feel it's disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their lives and it's maybe the wrong platform. But like I said to each their own its AMERICA! The greatest country in the world and if you don't think we are the greatest country in the world and you reside here, then why do you stay? A lot worse places in the world to call home. Proud to be an American." Statement from Derek Wolfe to ESPN 's Josina Anderson

Wolfe, who also played for the University of Cincinnati is the first player in Beaver Local history to be taken in the draft.