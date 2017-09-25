Pennsylvania Turnpike open again in Beaver County

Drivers who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike are able to use their normal routes now that an hour-long weekend detour is over.

A bridge replacement project in Beaver County closed a section of the turnpike for 55 hours this past weekend.

Both east and westbound turnpike lanes between New Castle and Cranberry were closed from Friday night through 4 a.m. Monday in Beaver County.

Another section of the tollway will be closed later this week at the Northeastern Extension (I-476, milepost 57.66) in Lehigh County from Friday night until Monday morning.

The detour exits are Lehigh Valley Interchange (#56) for northbound travelers and the Pocono Interchange (#95) for southbound travelers.

The authorized detour route will direct motorists to Route 22, Route 33 and Interstate 80.

Turnpike officials say the authorized detour routes will be clearly marked for both through traffic and local traffic. Drivers should look for for the orange and black directional signs.