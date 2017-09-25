Trial delayed for suspects in Youngstown murder

The trial has been delayed for two men accused of the November 2016 murder and robbery of Joshua Beasley of Masury on McCartney Road in Youngstown.

Attorneys say they need more time to prepare for the case of David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen, who are also charged with the attempted aggravated murder of two female witnesses in Youngstown back in 2016.

Police say the victim was shot, and his wallet was taken.

The two suspects, who also face weapons charges, rejected a proposed plea deal last week.

Detectives say the men were on a robbery spree for about seven to 10 days in Columbus and Youngstown.

The trial, which was scheduled to begin Monday, has been delayed for thirty days.