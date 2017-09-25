Another HOT Day! Record-Tying Heat?!

Today will be another scorcher with record-tying heat possible!

Temperatures will warm to the lower 90s with wall to wall sunshine! Temperatures will continue to be hot and well above average through the mid-week before some relief by Thursday. The 60s will take over by the end of the week and into the weekend with some nights dipping back to the 40s.

We're more than two inches below our rainfall average for the month thus far but another dry week is ahead with the exception of a shower possible Wednesday night or late Friday.