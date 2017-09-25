Crash closes I-680 in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crash closes I-680 in Youngstown

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A two-vehicle accident shut down northbound traffic at South Avenue in Youngstown for about an hour Monday morning.

Youngstown police detoured northbound traffic onto the South Avenue exit until around 9:30 am while investigators gathered information.

One of the cars landed on its roof. The other vehicle had heavy front-end damage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available. 

